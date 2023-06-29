Snell (4-7) took the loss Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-1 loss against the Pirates. He struck out 10.

Snell struck out at least 10 batters for a fourth consecutive outing and has given up two or fewer runs in seven straight appearances. During that stretch, he's posted a 0.86 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 66:15 K:BB across 42 innings. Despite taking the loss Wednesday, Snell is still in the midst of a stellar stretch and will look to maintain his strong play during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a three-game homestand versus the Angels.