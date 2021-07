Snell (illness) was activated from the injured list as expected Saturday ahead of his scheduled start against Washington.

Snell battled a non-COVID illness late in the first half, making just a single four-inning start since June 22. His first half-season in San Diego didn't go as planned, as he struggled to a 4.99 ERA while walking a career-worst 13.8 percent of opposing batters, but his strong 29.2 percent strikeout rate suggests his upside is still there for the second half.