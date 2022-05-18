The Padres activated Snell (groin) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Philadelphia, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Snell is finally ready to make his 2022 debut for the Padres after he was scratched ahead of what would have been his first start of the season April 10 due to left adductor tightness. The injury ultimately forced an extended trip to the IL, but Snell looks to be healthy again after recently completing a three-start minor-league rehab assignment. He stretched out to five innings and 59 pitches in his final minor-league outing May 10, so Snell should be capable of offering the Padres a decent amount of length Wednesday.