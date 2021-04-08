Snell allowed two earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out eight across five innings Wednesday against the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.

Snell allowed a two-run home run in the second inning, but otherwise had little trouble with the Giants. Though his four walks stand out, three of his free passes came in the fourth inning -- one of which was intentional. Even with that inefficiency, Snell needed only 87 pitches to retire 15 batters. Through two starts with the Padres, he's allowed two earned runs across 9.2 innings while racking up an 18:6 K:BB. Snell currently lines up to make his next start Tuesday at Pittsburgh.