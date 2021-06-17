Snell allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks with just one strikeout in 3.1 innings versus Colorado on Wednesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Snell allowed multiple homers for just the second time in 14 starts this year. While long balls haven't been a problem, he allowed multiple walks for the 12th time. The southpaw has now failed to complete five innings in six of his last eight outings. He has a 5.72 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 85:37 K:BB in 61.1 innings overall. Snell's next start is expected to be versus the Dodgers in next week's showdown between NL West powerhouses.