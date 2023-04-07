Snell pitched 3.2 innings against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two batters. He did not factor in the decision.

Snell gave up a single run in each of the first and third innings, but a Matt Carpenter three-run homer in the top of the fourth staked him to a 3-2 lead. The left-hander was unable to hold that advantage, however, as he allowed five batters to reach base -- the final three by walk -- in the bottom of the frame before being forced to exit. Control has long been an issue for Snell, and he's off to a poor start in that regard this season with five walks over his first eight innings. He's also given up seven earned runs, and though his strikeout potential is tantalizing, he's not going to be able to go very deep into games if he's unable to get the free passes under control.