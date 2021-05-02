Snell (1-0) earned the win versus San Francisco on Saturday, tossing five innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six.

Snell didn't have great command of the strike zone Saturday -- he threw only 52 of 91 pitches for strikes and walked a trio of batters -- but the left-hander wiggled out of a pair of bases-loaded situations and ended up in the win column for the first time since joining San Diego. He has yet to pitch six innings this season, limiting his value in fantasy leagues that county quality starts, but has been moderately effective with a 3.51 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 37:18 K:BB across 25.2 innings. He's tentatively lined up to face the same Giants squad next weekend, this time in San Francisco.