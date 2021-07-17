Snell (illness) has been confirmed as the probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against Washington, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Snell didn't make his last scheduled start prior to the All-Star break due to gastroenteritis, and the club wound up putting the left-hander on the injured list so they could bring up another pitcher. The Padres said that they expected Snell to be fine to pitch during the series against the Nationals, and now he's officially scheduled to make his return to the mound Saturday. It's not clear at this point if the 28-year-old will face any sort of strict pitch count with him having gone 13 days between starts.