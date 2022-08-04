Snell (4-5) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Snell was dominant in the victory, racking up 14 swinging strikes and holding the Rockies to just one extra-base hit. The southpaw capitalized on San Diego's five-run first inning to cruise to his third straight win and fourth over his past five contests. That has brought his record up to 4-5 on the season after he opened the campaign without a victory through his initial eight starts. Over his past three appearances, Snell has posted a 1.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 21:3 K:BB across 17 frames.