Snell (7-9) allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven without issuing a walk in seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Diamondbacks.

Snell's lone mistake was a Christian Walker solo home run in the fourth inning. Beyond that, Snell turned in his longest outing of the year and one of his best, as well as his third quality start in his last four games. The lefty trimmed his ERA to 3.85 with a 1.29 WHIP and 146:45 K:BB across 110 innings through 21 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Cardinals next week.