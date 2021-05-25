Snell (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out seven in the loss against Milwaukee.

Snell coughed up a two-run shot to Manny Pina in the second inning and was later taken deep by Avisail Garcia for a solo homer in the fourth. The 28-year-old lefty was removed after a two-out, two-run single by Kolten Wong in the fourth frame. His ERA bounced to 4.50 after allowing a season-high five runs. Snell is lined up to take the mound in Houston this weekend.