Snell (2-2) earned the win Friday against the Mets after tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out 10.

Snell has fanned seven or more in four of his last five outings and has recorded two double-digit strikeout games in that stretch, but this was his best game of the season by a wide margin -- especially since he had given up 12 earned runs across 6.2 innings over his previous two appearances. The left-hander saw his ERA decrease to 4.83 and while he's lacked consistency all season long, this outing should be a massive confidence booster for him. His next start is scheduled for next week on the road against the Mets once again.