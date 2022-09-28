Snell didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing one hit and walking three while recording six strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Snell limited the damage to four baserunners across five innings and departed with a two-run lead, but Los Angeles immediately tied the game upon his exit. The 29-year-old continued his excellent performance of late and possesses a 1.80 ERA with 49 strikeouts across 35 innings during his last six turns. Snell seems to have found his stride a bit later than fantasy managers would've preferred though he should be good for one more start this season, tentatively scheduled to come Sunday against the White Sox.