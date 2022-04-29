Snell (groin) pitched four scoreless innings for High-A Fort Wayne on Thursday, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out four.

In his first minor-league rehab start as he works his way back from a groin injury, Snell threw 44 pitches and allowed only three baserunners. He may need another rehab start to push his pitch count higher, but a return to the big-league rotation in early-to-mid May appears to be likely.