Snell (1-5) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over six innings to earn the win Friday versus the Giants.

Snell had arguably his best start of the year despite allowing a home run for a third straight outing. This was his second consecutive start with double-digit strikeouts, and the third time this year he's completed six innings. The southpaw is starting to trend in the right direction after allowing only two runs through 11 innings to begin July, and he now has a 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 61:25 K:BB across 46.1 innings overall. Snell is on track to make his last start of the first half on the road in Colorado next week.