Snell earned the win after five innings of work Wednesday during Game 2 of the NLCS, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six in the 8-5 win over the Phillies.

Snell gave up all four of his earned runs in the second inning when the Phillies piled on a few bloop singles as well as a fly ball into the sun that Juan Soto was unable to keep his eyes on. Despite the tough luck in the second, Snell was able to settle down and give the Padres a chance to come back, which they did. The 29-year-old lefty has always put up solid postseason numbers, so it is no surprise that he was able to settle down and give the Padres a chance to win. Snell has a career 3.36 ERA and 61 strikeouts in the postseason spanning 48.2 innings.