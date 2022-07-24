Snell (2-5) picked up the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five scoreless innings.

Snell needed 85 pitches to get through five frames, but he yielded only one extra-base hit and kept New York off the scoreboard. The southpaw issued multiple walks for the 11th time in 11 starts this season, but he fared much better than in his six-walk, five-run , 3.2-inning outing against Colorado in his final start before the All-Star break. Snell's control issues and 4.75 ERA have made him a risky pitcher in fantasy this season, but he's been coming around with two wins and three outings of one run or fewer over his past four starts.