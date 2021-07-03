Manager Jayce Tingler is confident that Snell (COVID-19 injured list) will be able to start Sunday's game against the Phillies, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Snell was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday due to an illness and was placed on the COVID-19 IL as a precautionary move. The southpaw never tested positive for the virus and is fully vaccinated, so he was cleared to rejoin the team Thursday and played catch that day. It appears as though Snell should be able to rejoin the rotation for Sunday's series finale in Philadelphia.