Snell allowed five earned runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five across 3.2 innings Thursday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Snell looked sharp in the first inning, retiring the side in order. However, that was the highlight of his outing as he proceeded to give up a season-high six walks and five earned runs. Coors Field does offer some excuse for the poor effort, particularly because Snell entered Thursday's start having allowed only two earned runs across his last 11 innings and two starts. However, he still has a 5.22 ERA and 66:31 K:BB across 50 innings on the season.