Snell (0-5) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Phillies.

Snell got through four scoreless innings before allowing the Phillies to put up three runs in the fifth. Jorge Alfaro hit a two-run double to get the Padres within one, but Snell gave one back on Alec Bohm's RBI double in the sixth. The southpaw continues to be on the hunt for his first win, having lost five of his seven starts this year while allowing at least three runs in five of them. He has a 5.60 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 38:19 K:BB across 35.1 innings overall. Snell's projected for a tough road start versus the Dodgers next weekend.