Snell allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out a batter in just two-thirds of an inning against Pittsburgh on Tuesday and did not factor in the decision.

Tuesday's outing was incredibly uncharacteristic for the former Cy Young winner. Snell started out well after getting the first two hitters out and then completely fell apart, allowing six consecutive batters to reach. He let up a single and two doubles while also walking two and hitting a player, amounting to three runs for the Pirates before he handed the ball over to Craig Stammen with the bases loaded. Snell appeared to have some struggles with locating his pitches in this one as it was the second time in his career he's failed to make it out of the first inning. He'll look to turn things around in an enticing duel against Trevor Bauer and the Dodgers on Sunday.