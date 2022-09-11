Snell (6-9) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out five batters.

Snell was fine through four innings, allowing just a third-inning run and four hits. However, he was pummeled for four runs without recording an out in the fifth, with the big blow coming on a three-run double off the bat of Trea Turner. Snell had allowed just one run over his past 12 innings coming into the start, but he was unable to continue that momentum and took his career-worst ninth loss of the campaign. The left-hander's season ERA rose to 4.02 as a result of the poor outing.