Snell (8-9) earned the win over St. Louis on Wednesday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 13 batters.

Snell carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and he picked up the first two outs in that frame before Albert Pujols ended the bid at history with a single. Juan Yepez followed with another hit, but Snell finished the inning by striking out Paul DeJong. The lefty hurler fired a season-high 117 pitches and tied a career high with 13 punchouts. Though he's still under .500 on the season and holds a just-decent 3.62 ERA, Snell is peaking at the right time. Over his past five appearances, he's notched four quality starts while posting a 2.10 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 43:9 K:BB over 30 innings.