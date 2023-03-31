Snell (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Snell's season debut echoed a trend for him in recent campaigns -- he struck out plenty of batters but threw so many pitches (93) that he was unable to go deep into the game. To the left-hander's credit, he issued just one walk, and two of the three runs against him came after he departed the contest. Snell should be a great source of punchouts again this season as long as he stays healthy, but he hasn't posted an ERA better than 3.24 or a WHIP better than 1.20 since his Cy Young 2018 campaign.