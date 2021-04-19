Snell allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings in Sunday's win against the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Snell recovered from a disastrous performance against the Pirates on Tuesday, holding the strong Dodgers offense to two runs. His damage came at the hands of Chris Taylor's two run home run in the second inning. Besides the Snell's Pirates performance, the 28-year-old has three solid starts. However, he hasn't been able to go deeper than five innings yet this season. The southpaw still has a high strikeout rate with a 14.3 K/9.