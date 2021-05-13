Snell didn't factor into the decision in a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rockies during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out seven.

The southpaw tossed 84 pitches (53 strikes) in another short, inefficient outing. Snell has yet to pitch more than 5.1 innings in a start this year while issuing multiple free passes in each outing, but his 4.19 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 34.1 frames are far from terrible as he tries to find his form in his first season outside of Tampa Bay.