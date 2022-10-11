Snell will start in Game 3 of the Padres' NLDS matchup with the Dodgers on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After allowing two earned runs and six walks over 3.1 innings in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets, Snell will get a chance to bounce back against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS. His most recent outing against the Dodgers came on Sept. 27 with a five-inning shutout performance in which he allowed just one hit and struck out six batters.