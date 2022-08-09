Snell (4-6) allowed one run on six hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Giants.

Snell loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning but escaped the threat after giving up just one run. Aside from that, the 29-year-old southpaw didn't face much resistance from San Francisco's lineup. He's now allowed one run or fewer in four consecutive starts and six of his last seven dating back to the start of July. During that stretch, Snell has posted a 57:17 K:BB while lowering his season ERA from 5.60 to 3.96. He'll look to continue his dominant stretch in Washington this weekend.