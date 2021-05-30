Snell (1-2) allowed seven runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings in a loss to Houston on Sunday.

The southpaw's two worst starts of the season have been his two most recent outings. He got into trouble right away Sunday, allowing four runs in the first inning. Snell then struggled through the third before Joe Musgrove handled the rest of the pitching duties for the game. Snell has seen his ERA balloon from 3.79 to 5.55 during his poor run. He's added a 1.60 WHIP and 70:31 K:BB across 47 innings overall. The 28-year-old lines up for a home start versus the Mets next weekend.