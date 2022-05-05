Snell (groin) made his second minor-league rehab start Wednesday with Single-A Lake Elsinore, covering four innings and striking out eight while giving up four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks.

For the second straight rehab outing, Snell tossed four innings, but he built his pitch count up from 44 in his April 28 start to 66 in Wednesday's outing. Though Snell is likely capable of giving the Padres a decent amount of length if they elect to return him from the 10-day injured list early next week, it's possible the organization wants to have him make one more minor-league appearance before slotting back into the rotation. Whenever Snell makes his return to the active roster, the Padres will likely have to remove one of MacKenzie Gore or Nick Martinez from what would be a six-man rotation.