Snell (3-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Dodgers after tossing five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Snell bounced back from an ugly start against the Rockies the last time, where he allowed seven runs across just 3.1 innings, and he picked up his third win of the campaign. He's been hit-or-miss recently, but the left-hander owns a 4.66 ERA across four starts this month. His next start is scheduled for next week at Cincinnati.