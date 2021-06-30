Snell (illness) was placed on the injured list Wednesday.

The left-hander was scratched from Tuesday's start against the Reds due to an illness, and he'll now move to the shelf so the Friars can add another arm. According to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the 28-year-old is fully vaccinated and tested negative for COVID-19, so it shouldn't be an extended absence. The team didn't specify whether Snell was placed on the 10-day IL or the COVID-19 IL, and if it's the latter he can be activated as soon as he's feeling better. He should be considered unavailable until the team updates his status, though it's possible he's able to rejoin the rotation within the week.