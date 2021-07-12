The Padres are planning on Snell (illness) returning from the injured list next weekend to start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

After Snell was scratched ahead of his scheduled start this past Friday in Colorado with gastroenteritis, the Padres elected to hold him out of the entire series with the Rockies and placed him on the 10-day injured list. The move was mostly a matter of roster flexibility, as Snell is expected to make a full recovery from the stomach illness well before the minimum 10 days. The Padres will reconvene on Thursday following the All-Star break, and assuming Snell is able to throw a bullpen session that day without issue, he should be cleared to start Saturday's contest.