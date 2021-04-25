Snell tossed 5.1 innings against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven. He did not factor in the decision.

Snell held the Dodgers mostly in check and was in position for a win over 5.1 frames, but he was removed with one out in the sixth inning after having thrown a modest 87 pitches. The move backfired on the Padres, as the bullpen gave up three runs in the remainder of the frame en route to a loss. Snell has yet to get out of the sixth inning this season, though he hasn't yet given up more than three runs in a game. He'll carry a 3.92 ERA into his next start, currently scheduled for Saturday at home against San Francisco.