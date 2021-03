Snell hurled five scoreless innings against the Angels in a Cactus League contest Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six.

Snell concludes his first spring as Padre without yielding a run across 14.1 frames. Collectively, the southpaw gave up only five hits while posting a 13:4 K:BB. He's slated to start San Diego's second game of the regular season, Friday at home against Arizona.