Snell's anticipated move from Tampa Bay to San Diego was confirmed Tuesday.
The trade, which sends Luis Patino, Francisco Mejia, Blake Hunt and Cole Wilcox the other way, was originally announced Sunday but was pending medical review. With that process having been completed, Snell can now head to his new home in the NL West. The 28-year-old lefty has seen his ERA jump around from 1.89 to 4.29 to 3.24 over the past three years, but his strikeout and walk rates have remained very consistent. The former has sat in a narrow band between 31.0 and 33.3 percent over that stretch, while the latter sat between 8.9 and 9.1 percent. He looks set to remain one of the top starters in the game as a Padre.