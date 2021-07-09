Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with gastroenteritis, retroactive to July 6.

Snell was scratched from his Friday start against Colorado as he continues to feel fatigue from the illness. His move to the IL comes as no surprise, as he'll be eligible to be reinstated when the club returns from the All-Star break July 16. Reiss Knehr was recalled from Double-A San Antonio to start in place of Snell Friday.