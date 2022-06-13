Snell didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Colorado, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Snell retired 12 of 13 Rockies in the first, second, third and sixth innings but struggled in the fourth and fifth, surrendering a combined seven baserunners and two runs in both frames. Through five starts, the 29-year-old possesses a 5.04 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 29 strikeouts with 13 walks in 25 innings. Snell will go for his first win with a rematch against German Marquez and the Rockies scheduled for next weekend.