Snell (6-8) took the loss against Arizona on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Though Snell was tagged with the loss, he picked up his second straight quality start and eighth of the campaign. The left-hander also notched double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season, and he racked up an impressive 20 swinging strikes. Snell has rebounded from a rough start against Cleveland on Aug. 24 to allow just one run over 12 innings while posting an 18:4 K:BB across his subsequent pair of starts.