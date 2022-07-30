Snell (3-5) earned the win Friday over the Twins. He allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings.

The Twins' lone run in the 10-1 contest was Byron Buxton's solo home run off Snell in the fourth inning. All three of Snell's wins this season have come in July -- he's gone 3-0 this month with eight runs allowed in 25.2 innings, a notable improvement compared to how he started the campaign. He owns a 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 78:34 K:BB across 61 innings in 12 starts overall. The 29-year-old southpaw is projected for a home start against the Rockies next week as he looks to carry his strong form into August.