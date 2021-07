Snell (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and will start Sunday at Philadelphia, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The left-hander was scratched from Tuesday's start and subsequently landed on the COVID-19 IL while dealing with a non-COVID illness, and he'll rejoin the rotation Sunday after missing a single turn. Snell delivered five scoreless frames in his last start against the Dodgers on June 22 and will attempt to build on that performance.