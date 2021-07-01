Snell (COVID-19 injured list) was cleared to rejoin the team Thursday and was spotted playing catch on the field prior to the Padres' series finale versus the Reds in Cincinnati, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Snell was deactivated Wednesday after he was scratched from his scheduled start a day earlier after falling ill, but his placement on the IL appears to be precautionary more than anything. The veteran lefty is fully vaccinated and never tested positive for the virus, so he should be eligible for reinstatement from the IL in the near future. Snell tentatively lines up to rejoin the rotation Sunday against the Phillies, though the Padres could move him up a day or two in the pitching schedule if manager Jayce Tingler wants to extend some rest to the team's other four starters.