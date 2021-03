Snell gave up one walk and secured one strikeout across one inning in Wednesday's Cactus League contest versus Milwaukee.

Snell needed only 15 pitches to get through his lone frame, using a double play to wipe out a walk to the second batter. He figures to build up over the spring and should be given a longer leash with San Diego this season than the Rays allowed him in 2020, when Snell never went deeper than 5.2 innings.