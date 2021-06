Snell has been scratched from his Tuesday start against the Reds because of illness. Craig Stammen will start in his place.

Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, manager Jayce Tingler said Snell is dehydrated and dealing with "stomach stuff." It's not clear at this point if the left-hander could be an option to start later during the series in Cincinnati. Stammen figures to be the first of multiple relievers to pitch in what figures to be a bullpen game for the Padres on Tuesday.