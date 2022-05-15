Snell (groin) will be activated from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday against the Phillies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The left-hander was scratched from his start during the opening weekend of the season due to groin soreness, but he's now poised to make his 2022 debut Wednesday in Philadelphia. Snell made three minor-league rehab appearances and threw 59 pitches over five innings during his last outing with Triple-A El Paso, so he figures to face some workload limitations in his first couple big-league starts.