Snell is scheduled to make his third rehab start at Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With Snell set to continue his rehab assignment, the Padres will temporarily delay making any changes to their six-man rotation, which will allow back-end arms MacKenzie Gore and Nick Martinez to pick up at least one more start. Considering that Snell built up to four innings and 66 pitches in his last rehab start May 4, he shouldn't face any restrictions with his workload when he makes his return from the 10-day injured list next week for his 2022 debut with the big club. Assuming he comes out of Tuesday's outing with El Paso with no setbacks, Snell could be brought back from the IL to start as early as Sunday's game in Atlanta, though it's possible the Padres wait until next week's series in Philadelphia to add him back into the rotation.