Snell allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings of a 3-2 defeat Tuesday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.

Both runs against Snell came in the third inning as he allowed two walks, a double and a sacrifice fly. He settled down over the last three frames and retired the Cardinals in order each inning. It was the lefty's best start of the season and the first time he completed six innings. His next start will likely come early next week against the Mets.