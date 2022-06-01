Snell allowed two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out six in six innings of a 3-2 defeat Tuesday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision.
Both runs against Snell came in the third inning as he allowed two walks, a double and a sacrifice fly. He settled down over the last three frames and retired the Cardinals in order each inning. It was the lefty's best start of the season and the first time he completed six innings. His next start will likely come early next week against the Mets.
More News
-
Padres' Blake Snell: Whiffs seven in loss•
-
Padres' Blake Snell: Stuck with loss in season debut•
-
Padres' Blake Snell: Activated for season debut•
-
Padres' Blake Snell: Season debut set for Wednesday•
-
Padres' Blake Snell: Solid again in third rehab start•
-
Padres' Blake Snell: Set for third rehab start•