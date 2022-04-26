Snell (groin) is scheduled to make a minor-league rehab appearance with High-A Fort Wayne on Thursday.
Snell tossed 38 pitches in a simulated game Saturday, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, and he appears to have come out of that session without experiencing any setbacks. The southpaw hasn't pitched in a game since spring training, as he landed on the injured list in mid-April due to left adductor tightness. Should Snell's rehab appearance Thursday go well, he could make his season debut with San Diego sometime in early May.