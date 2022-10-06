Snell will start Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Yu Darvish is getting the starting nod for Friday's series opener, and Snell will draw the Game 2 start over Joe Musgrove, who is a likely candidate to start Game 3 if needed. Snell was dominant over his final four regular-season starts, posting a 0.72 ERA, 32:6 K:BB and 0.64 WHIP in 25 innings over that stretch. He last pitched Sunday, so he'll be fully rested for Saturday's matchup.