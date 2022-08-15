Snell (5-6) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out 10 in six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Nationals on Sunday.

Snell gave up five run in 3.2 innings during his final start prior to the All-Star break, but he's been dominant in his five starts since then and has posted a 4-1 record across that span. The southpaw has posted a 0.94 ERA, 39:5 K:BB and 0.91 WHIP in 28.2 innings over his five starts to begin the second half and tentatively lines up for a rematch against the Nationals at home Friday.